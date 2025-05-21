The curtains may be closing on miserable Premier League campaigns, but a final burst of European brilliance could yet salvage Tottenham Hotspur’s and Manchester United’s seasons as the two English heavyweights clash in the Europa League final on Wednesday night at San Mames.

For both clubs, this all-English showdown – only the sixth of its kind in UEFA history – offers a rare chance to rewrite their narratives, erase months of underperformance, and snatch a passport to next season’s European competitions.

Silver lining after storm

Tottenham have waited 17 long years for silverware. The club’s last major title came in 2008, and while their domestic campaign has been plagued with turmoil – 21 league defeats and a current spot in 17th – the Europa League has offered a welcome distraction.

Spurs’ run to the final has been their most successful European campaign ever in terms of wins: nine victories from 14 matches, including knockout scalps of AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt.

Ange Postecoglou’s men booked their ticket to Bilbao with a 5-1 aggregate semifinal win over the Norwegians, as Dominic Solanke struck in both legs.

More than just chasing a trophy, Tottenham are looking to validate Postecoglou’s confident claim – delivered under fire – that he always wins a title in his second year at a club. The Australian tactician now stands 90 minutes from fulfilling that prophecy and becoming the first from his country to win a major European final.

Spurs, who lifted the UEFA Cup in 1972 and 1984, could join Liverpool as the only English clubs to win Europe’s second-tier competition three times.

Despite finishing below United in the league phase, Tottenham swept their rivals this season: a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, 4-3 thriller in the EFL Cup, and 1-0 victory in February. They are unbeaten in six straight head-to-heads.

Red Devils chase redemption

Manchester United have endured their own domestic horror show. Sitting just one point and one place above Tottenham in 16th, they’re clinging to the final with hopes of rescuing a disjointed campaign.

Friday’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea marked their 18th league defeat, but Ruben Amorim’s side has been far more potent in Europe.

The Red Devils blasted past Athletic Bilbao in the semis, winning 7-1 on aggregate, dashing hopes of a fairytale home final for the Basque club.

That came after one of the competition’s wildest matches – a 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon, sealed in extra time by Harry Maguire’s last-gasp goal.

United have been Europe’s entertainers, scoring 35 goals in the tournament – trailing only Chelsea (36), Porto (37), and Gladbach (36) in all-time Europa League campaigns. At the heart of their charge is captain Bruno Fernandes, whose seven goals and four assists put him just behind Lyon’s Rayan Cherki in total goal involvements this season.

Victory would make Amorim just the third United boss to win a major trophy in his first season, following Jose Mourinho (2017) and Erik ten Hag (2023). It would also deliver United’s second Europa League crown, the last coming in 2017 with a young Ajax squad that included current stars Matthijs de Ligt and Andre Onana.

Team news

Tottenham will welcome back key starters, with Guglielmo Vicario, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke all returning after being rested in the Villa loss.

Heung-min Son, finally back from injury, is expected to lead the charge alongside Solanke, who’s scored in four consecutive games against United and tallied five goals and four assists in Europe this season.

However, injuries have thinned Postecoglou’s options. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, and Radu Dragusin are all out.

United’s squad is also bruised. Matthijs de Ligt is doubtful.

Lisandro Martinez remains out until next season, while Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee just returned from knocks.

Yet the form of returning duo Mason Mount and Amad Diallo, who impressed in the semis, offers a timely boost.