Striker Son Heung-min was among the Tottenham players who missed out on winner’s medals during Wednesday’s Europa League final awards ceremony.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin appeared taken aback when the medals ran short before all Tottenham players received theirs following their 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

UEFA later said the problem occurred because Tottenham sent too many people to receive their medals during the ceremony.

The European football governing body said clubs had been informed that only 30 medals would be presented on stage to each club. It said 20 additional medals were given to the club after the ceremony for distribution to players and staff.

Son, who lifted the trophy in front of his teammates during the awards ceremony, was among the few players who didn’t receive his medal on the field. It was Tottenham’s first major title since 2008.