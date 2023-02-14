The first competitive match since the heart-wrenching "disaster of the century" in Kahramanmaraş, Trabzonspor's Thursday night showdown against Basel carries an immense amount of emotion, with fans eager to come together to form a united nation and pave the way for a hopeful future.

Trabzonspor club President Ahmet Ağaoğlu has proclaimed that Thursday's UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round match against the Swiss team is a vital game for Türkiye and that every team and supporter should show their utmost sensitivity and commitment to the cause.

Ağaoğlu, in a statement released on the club's website, declared that the Black Sea Storm aspires to see approximately 39,000 tickets sold.

Fans line up to buy Trabzonspor-Basel UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round match tickets, Trabzonspor, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (DHA Photo)

He reiterated that not only did the team owners relinquish their one-match rights, but they're also channeling all the income toward earthquake victims as cash donations through the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In the statement, he also said: "Since yesterday, many messages and calls have been received from fans of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and other teams. The messages were: 'It is difficult for us to come to the match, but at least we should buy gift tickets.' They showed incredible sensitivity. Starting tomorrow, we will sell souvenir tickets through Passolig. We will donate all the revenue to the earthquake victims, again through the AFAD."

Ağaoğlu proclaimed that, in a show of solidarity, TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, the board of directors, Clubs Union President Ali Koç and nearly all the club presidents will attend the match, emphasizing the harmoniousness of Turkish football.

Trabzonspor players train ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round match against Basel, Trabzonspor, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

He said: " Unfortunately, I won't consider myself a Trabzonspor supporter during this match; instead, I will consider myself a Turkish patriot and the sensitivity and messages given by all teams and fans are of the utmost importance. We have reached a point where this match cannot be viewed through the lens of club colors; instead, we are presented with a black table, a black future of football. The solidarity and compassion demonstrated by football fans from all corners of the country is a beautiful reflection of the unity we need more than ever before. This morning, Ali Koç, the President of the Clubs Union, called me once again to confirm the participation of the other club presidents and himself. They will be there too."

Search and rescue operations continue, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

Stating that no one is in a healthy state mentally, Ağaoğlu said: "What we are seeing and experiencing is not easy to handle, but I also talk to our coach all the time. Our coach is constantly trying to motivate the players. Everything will be clear on the field. If you ask me, with Basel the goal has been reached before the match we will play. I hope we will pass this round. I would like to thank all our club presidents, our federation president, the Trabzon Branch of the Turkish Sports Writers Association and the supporters of all our teams for their thoughtfulness. On behalf of my club, I would like to offer my sincerest thanks for all their comportment and consideration."

Search and rescue operations continue, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Adana Demirspor-Fiorentina match

With everyone coming to the earthquake victims' aid, Adana Demirspor and Fiorentina are set to have a representative match on Thursday with all money collected from ticket sales going directly to the AFAD.

The match will not be played physically and only 33,000 tickets will be on sale.

The event is designed to increase funds as aid campaigns continue in Adana, one of the 10 cities hit by earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

Adana Demirspor Club Management met with Serie A's Fiorentina to help plan an honorary match for the earthquake victims.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. and can be purchased conveniently through the Passo mobile application without any service fee.