In a thrilling showdown, Trabzonspor emerged victorious, defeating Ankaragücü in the grand final of the eSüper Lig, the second season of the league featuring eFootball teams from Süper Lig clubs.

The eSüper Lig organized by Türk Telekom and the Turkish Football Federation, concluded its second season with a spectacular finale.

The league, sponsored by Süper Lig clubs, witnessed fierce competition among eFootball teams over 38 weeks, culminating in the grand final following the playoff matches.

Ankaragücü, Kayserispor, Samsunspor and Trabzonspor ESA Espor Arena battled it out for the championship title.

Trabzonspor emerged victorious, defeating Ankaragücü in the decisive match to claim the championship.

Hamit Altıntop, the board member responsible for national teams at the Turkish Football Federation, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing interest in eFootball among youth.

He highlighted the federation's commitment to fostering this passion, emphasizing the significance of initiatives like the eSüper Lig, eSüper Kupa and eTürkiye Kupası in promoting football.

Türk Telekom's deputy general manager of marketing and customer experience, Zeynep Özden, praised Trabzonspor for their championship win and commended all the teams for their efforts throughout the league.

She reiterated Türk Telekom's commitment to supporting sports and athletes, emphasizing their role in expanding the eSports ecosystem in Türkiye.

Altıntop, reflecting on the eSüper Lig, emphasized the federation's efforts to promote football and engage with fans. He congratulated the clubs investing in the eSüper Lig and wished them success in their endeavors.

Özden highlighted Türk Telekom's commitment to digital transformation and its impact on sports. She emphasized Türk Telekom's role in enhancing the eSports ecosystem and its efforts to provide innovative solutions for gamers, including high-speed internet and digital gaming platforms.

Following the Büyük Final, the top eight teams from the Türk Telekom eSüper Lig competed in the playoffs for a chance to advance to the Grand Final.

Ankaragücü, Samsunspor, Kayserispor and Trabzonspor secured their spots in the Grand Final, where Trabzonspor emerged victorious after defeating Ankaragücü in the decisive match.

Trabzonspor's victory in the Türk Telekom eSüper Lig earns them a spot in the eSüper Kupa, where they will compete for a chance to represent Türkiye in the Champions League against the winner of the eSüper Kupa on April 28.