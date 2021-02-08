Trabzonspor extended their winning streak to five matches late Monday by beating Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Sea side's attacking midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas gave a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the 49th minute after the first half ended 0-0.

Anthony Nwakaeme doubled Trabzonspor's lead in stoppage time, securing Trabzonspor's 2-0 win in Malatya.

After sealing seven wins in the last eight league matches, Trabzonspor increased their points to 42 to keep their title hopes alive, six points behind the leaders, Istanbul heavyweights Galatasaray.

Yeni Malatyaspor are in the No. 10 spot with 29 points.