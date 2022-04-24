Turkish table topper Trabzonspor inched closer to a long-awaited Süper Lig title after beating Adana Demirspor 3-1 in a critical match on Saturday.

The win put Trabzonspor just a single point away from lifting its first Turkish title since 1984.

The Black Sea side's fairytale season will reach climax in a home match against Antalyaspor next weekend.

Even a home draw on April 30 will make Trabzonspor the 2022 Turkish champions with three matches to spare.

Against Adana Demirspor, Trabzonspor scored an early penalty after Bosnian winger Edin Visca was fouled in the area.

Trabzonspor midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür took the penalty kick but missed. After a video assistant referee (VAR) review, it was retaken because Nigerian winger David Akintola had entered the penalty area before the ball was kicked.

Bruno Peres took the penalty and he did not make any mistake from the spot – Trabzonspor drew first blood.

In the 12the minute, Danish forward Andreas Cornelius made it 2-0 for Trabzonspor, scoring from a header.

Trabzonspor winger Djaniny scored the third goal in minute 61 after completing a one-two with Cornelius.

Adana Demirspor winger Matias Vargas scored from a freekick in the 75th minute to narrow the deficit.

Near the end of the match, Adana Demirspor was awarded a penalty after a foul but French forward Loic Remy hit the goalpost.

Trabzonspor won the away game 3-1 to reach 76 points in 34 matches.

Second-placed Fenerbahçe is 11 points behind Trabzonspor.

Earlier Saturday, Göztepe was relegated from the Süper Lig after a 1-1 draw with Gaziantep.

On Friday, Fenerbahçe thrashed Rizespor 6-0, with striker Serdar Dursun scoring a hat trick for the Istanbul giant.