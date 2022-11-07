Defending Turkish champion Trabzonspor will play against Swiss club Basel in the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs.

The draw was held on Monday in Switzerland's Nyon.

Trabzonspor previously finished the UEFA Europa League Group H third to drop down to the Europa Conference League's knockout round playoffs.

Meanwhile, Basel was the Europa Conference League Group H runner-up to march to this stage.

The knockout round playoffs were scheduled to be played on Feb. 16 and 23.

Eight winners will qualify for the last 16 where they will take on eight group winners.

Following the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will be played.

The 2023 Europa Conference League final will be held on June 7 at Prague's Eden Arena.

The venue in the Czech capital previously hosted the 2013 UEFA Super Cup where Bayern Munich beat Chelsea on penalties.

Conference League knockout round playoffs