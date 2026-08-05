Trabzonspor are wasting no time building on the biggest transfer coup in the club's history, with the Black Sea side now targeting Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez as they look to assemble one of the most formidable attacks in Turkish football.

Fresh off securing the signing of Mohamed Salah, Trabzonspor have accelerated their search for a proven center forward, with Turkish broadcaster A Spor reporting that club officials are set to hold talks with both Nunez and his Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal.

The move signals another statement of intent from Trabzonspor, who are aiming to challenge for the Süper Lig title while making a deep run in the UEFA Europa League this season.

According to reports, discussions between the clubs have already begun, with Al-Hilal open to negotiating a deal that could include covering part of the 27-year-old's wages, an important factor given the striker's lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia.

Any agreement is expected to be structured as a loan, allowing Nunez to return to European football while giving Al-Hilal an opportunity to restore the player's value.

Nunez joined Al-Hilal from Liverpool in August 2025 for a reported 53 million euros ($61.2 million) after spending three seasons at Anfield.

Although he produced respectable numbers with nine goals and five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions last season, his role diminished significantly after Karim Benzema arrived midway through the campaign.

The Uruguay international was subsequently left out of Al-Hilal's domestic squad because of foreign-player registration limits and has struggled for regular playing time ever since. Reports have consistently linked him with a return to Europe, where several clubs have monitored his situation throughout the summer.

Before his move to Saudi Arabia, Nunez established himself as one of Europe's most explosive forwards.

After emerging at Penarol, he enjoyed a breakout spell at Benfica, scoring 32 league goals in 57 appearances before Liverpool signed him in 2022 in a deal worth up to 100 million euros, including bonuses.

Despite inconsistent playing time in England, he still contributed 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 appearances for Liverpool and helped the club win the Premier League title during the 2024-25 campaign.

A move to Trabzonspor would reunite Nunez with Salah, recreating part of Liverpool's former attacking partnership. Salah officially joined Trabzonspor as a free agent after ending his nine-year spell at Liverpool, where he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and established himself as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

The Egyptian star is expected to sign a two-year contract after completing medical examinations, becoming one of the highest-paid footballers in Turkish football.

Club president Ertuğrul Doğan has described the signing as a landmark moment in Trabzonspor's history.

Adding Nunez alongside Salah would further underline Trabzonspor's growing ambitions. The club finished third in the Süper Lig last season and has made strengthening its attack a priority ahead of European competition.