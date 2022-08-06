Trabzonspor on Friday won the opening game of the Turkish Süper Lig 2022-23 season.

The reigning champions beat Istanbulspor 2-0 in an away game.

Andreas Cornelius scored the first goal of the season in the 16th minute at Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Stefano Denswill made it 2-0 for Trabzonspor in the 86th minute, bringing the victory home.

The first week in the Süper Lig will continue Saturday with faceoffs between Sivasspor and Gaziantep FK as well as Beşiktaş versus Kayserispor.