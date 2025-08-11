Known as the “Pele” of Palestinian football, Suleiman al-Obeid dreamed of scoring goals well into his 50s.

But that dream was tragically cut short last week when an Israeli tank shell struck as he waited in line for food in southern Gaza, killing the revered 41-year-old striker, his family said.

Obeid’s widow, Doaa al-Obeid, now holds onto the blue-and-white No. 10 shorts he wore for his Gaza club, Al-Shati – one of the few cherished mementos left of her late husband as she and their five children grieve his loss.

“This is the most precious thing he left behind,” she said.

With their home destroyed in earlier bombardments, the family now lives in a tent amid the rubble of a Gaza City neighborhood, clinging to memories amid devastation.

Obeid, likened by fans to Brazilian great Pele for his skills and goalscoring, hit headlines last week after Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah criticized a tribute to Obeid by Europe’s governing body UEFA that did not mention the cause of death.

“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” wrote Salah.

The Palestinian Football Association said Obeid was killed in an attack by the Israeli military in southern Gaza while waiting to collect aid at a distribution point.

His family said it was a tank shell that killed him.

Responding to Salah’s post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said: “Hey Mohamed, after an initial review, we found no records of any incidents involving Suleiman al-Obeid. In order to take a closer look, we need more details.”

Obeid, who had played for the Palestinian national team, was still playing for his club in Gaza when the war began in October 2023.

The war began following Hamas' incursion into southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.

Israel, in response, has laid waste to the Gaza Strip, a coastal enclave housing more than 2 million people, killing some 61,000 Palestinians.

Most have been killed by airstrikes, artillery and gunfire, but a growing number are starving to death.

‘This player was a gazelle’

Obeid kept playing throughout the hardship, his widow, Doaa, said.

“He used to go training every day and never stopped, not a single day. Even during the crisis of war, in the midst of rockets, shelling and mass killing, he would go play. He used to gather his friends and loved ones and go play with them,” she said.

The Palestinian Football Association says hundreds of athletes and sports officials are among those killed by Israel’s assault, with most sports facilities now destroyed.

Palestinian football fans say they will focus not on Obeid’s violent death but his legacy.

“Children called him the Henry and Pele of Palestine,” said Hassan al-Balawi, a barber in Gaza City, comparing him also with the French great Thierry Henry.

“This player was a gazelle – when we stepped onto the pitch, we enjoyed watching him. All Palestinian football fans enjoyed Captain Suleiman al-Obeid.”