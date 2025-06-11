England's unbeaten streak under new coach Thomas Tuchel collapsed in stunning fashion Tuesday as Senegal made history with a commanding 3-1 win, becoming the first African team to ever defeat the Three Lions.

The loss – Tuchel’s first at the helm – triggered a chorus of boos from England fans at City Ground and left the former Chelsea boss with more questions than answers as his reshuffled side once again struggled for rhythm, purpose, and bite.

Captain Harry Kane opened the scoring in the seventh minute, bundling home after Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy failed to hold onto Anthony Gordon’s low drive. But that moment of promise evaporated fast, and so did England’s confidence.

Senegal responded with swagger and steel, exploiting England’s disjointed backline to full effect. Ismaila Sarr darted past Kyle Walker to convert a cut-back from Nicolas Jackson in the 40th minute – the first goal conceded under Tuchel’s reign.

It was a warning shot that foreshadowed what was to come.

Just after the hour mark, Habib Diarra latched onto a hopeful long ball and found the net with a toe-poke that deflected through goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs.

England's push for an equalizer saw Jude Bellingham momentarily lift spirits with an 84th-minute strike at a corner, but VAR quickly chalked it off for a handball in the buildup by Levi Colwill.

Senegal weren’t done. Cheikh Sabaly capped off a lethal counterattack deep into stoppage time, pounding home the third to silence the home crowd and etch his nation’s name into the record books.

Tuchel looked shell-shocked on the touchline. Ten changes from Saturday’s unconvincing 1-0 win over Andorra failed to deliver energy or chemistry. Despite out-possessing Senegal, England managed just four shots on target, compared to nine from the West Africans, who extended their unbeaten run to 24 games.

“We’re not happy with the result. Big chances to equalize but we didn’t take them,” Tuchel said. “We looked frozen at times, not proactive enough. The goals we gave away were too easy.”

Kane echoed the frustration, admitting his side lacked urgency and aggression. “We had moments, but things aren’t clicking,” the captain said. “There are new players, new ideas, but we need to find it fast – the World Cup isn’t far off.”

Gordon missed a gilt-edged chance to double the lead in the first half, scuffing a close-range finish, while Mendy made amends late with a flying save to deny Bukayo Saka. But Senegal's sharpness – both in execution and intent – proved decisive.

The defeat brings England back down to earth, halting a four-game unbeaten start to Tuchel’s reign. For Senegal, it was a night of validation and pride, the kind of milestone win that echoes far beyond a friendly scoreboard.

In other European World Cup qualifying action Tuesday, Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands obliterated Malta 8-0, equaling Robin van Persie's all-time scoring record with 50 goals in just 102 appearances. Finland edged Poland 2-1 in a game halted by a medical emergency in the stands. The win, compounded by Poland’s internal turmoil over Robert Lewandowski’s absence and stripped captaincy, dropped the Poles from first to third in Group G.

Elsewhere, Austria beat San Marino 4-0, Romania blanked Cyprus 2-0, Serbia cruised past Andorra 3-0, and Latvia held Albania 1-1 in a draw that hurt both sides’ qualification hopes.

But all eyes, and headlines, belonged to Senegal – a team that didn’t just beat England but outplayed them, outworked them, and outclassed them in a match that could reshape the narrative heading into the final stretch before the 2026 World Cup.