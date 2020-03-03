Turkey will again face Russia in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League in the second edition of the tournament after a draw was held in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Serbia and Hungary will join the two in Group 3 in League B. Meanwhile, France and Croatia face a rematch of the World Cup in Group 3 in League A, along with defending champion Portugal and Sweden. England faces a fresh encounter with Iceland, who eliminated it from Euro 2016, in Group 2, which also features Belgium and Denmark. Germany has a tough task in Group 4 where it faces Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine.

UEFA created the Nations League to give members more competitive games in place of friendlies, which are often unloved by fans, broadcasters or clubs, which are obliged to release their players for national-team duty. The following is the draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League to be played from September to November 2020, with the finals in June 2021:

League A

Group 1: Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands

Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

Group 1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group 2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group 3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group 4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales

League C

Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar