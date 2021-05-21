Turkey will host the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu said Friday.

The Turkish national amputee football team in 2017 won the European championship after defeating England 2-1 in the final. Held in the Vodafone Park in Istanbul, the final match was attended by 40,000 fans.

Building upon their success, the Turkish players almost won the world cup the very next year, advancing to the final of the Amputee Football World Cup but the team ultimately lost to Angola in a penalty shoot-out and finished the tournament second.

