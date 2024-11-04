The Turkish amputee football national team, fresh off a historic win at the inaugural Balkan Championship and three consecutive European titles, is now focused on conquering the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Alpaslan Erkoç, president of the Turkish Special Sports Federation, expressed his pride in seeing the Turkish flag fly high at the Balkan Championship held in Albania.

"We’ve added a new achievement to our country’s history, showcasing the value we place on people with disabilities," Erkoç said, beaming with pride for a team that stands as one of the nation’s most successful sporting representatives.

Reflecting on their preparation, Erkoç noted the team endured a rigorous training camp ahead of the tournament.

"Thanks to our hard work, we didn’t let anyone down. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, our deputy ministers, and all the bureaucrats who have supported us," he said.

Erkoç highlighted that the squad was youthful, composed of athletes aged between 16 and 22, marking a significant step for the federation.

"We made history by fielding a team primarily made up of young talents at this championship. We’re committed to working tirelessly, day and night," he added.

With the Balkan Championship trophy now added to their collection, Erkoç shared future ambitions: "In 2025, we plan to participate in the Nations League, although the venue is yet to be determined. This will be a challenging endeavor, but we aim to emerge victorious and secure our spot in the World Cup. We’ve already begun preparations with great dedication for the World Cup set for 2026, as our ultimate goal is to make history again and become world champions."

The amputee football national team has not only excelled on the field but has also played a vital role in integrating individuals with disabilities into society.

Erkoç announced plans to support those affected by the recent earthquakes, saying: "Our first plan for 2025 is to conduct assessments in the earthquake-stricken areas. We will focus on assisting individuals who have lost limbs in Hatay, Malatya, Adıyaman, and Kahramanmaraş. We aim to guide our disabled brothers and sisters into sports."