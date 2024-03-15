After completing squad selection following a camp in Adana, the Turkish visually impaired women's national football team is aiming for its first success at the upcoming World Championship.

Established in 2023 through the Turkish Visually Impaired Sports Federation initiative, the national team continued its squad formation camps at the Çukurova Football Field in Adana, following earlier sessions in Erzurum.

Under coach Can Kasapgil, 14 athletes with varying degrees of visual impairment showcased their skills, battling shoulder-to-shoulder for a spot on the team.

The players fought fiercely for selection, with their determination evident as they pursued the "bell ball," a specially designed ball that emits sound for visually impaired players.

After evaluation by the coaching staff, eight outfield players and two goalkeepers were chosen to represent the national team.

Kasapgil pointed out that the national team's sole objective is to win a championship, noting that women's visually impaired football is a new discipline on a global scale.

He mentioned that Türkiye is among the four European countries forming teams in this category and expressed their readiness for the IBSA Visually Impaired Women's Football World Championship scheduled for 2025, aiming to bring home the world championship trophy.

Expressing gratitude to the federation and the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate, Kasapgil praised the team's energy and the support received, stating his confidence in achieving the ultimate goal of becoming world champions.

He also confirmed that the team will continue its preparatory camps leading up to the championship.

Gulşah Aktürk, a 28-year-old footballer born with visual impairment, shared her journey, starting with goalball and transitioning to football.

She expressed her love for football since childhood, describing the field as a place where she feels free.

She highlighted the physicality and fun of visually impaired football and expressed her desire to represent her country on the podium at the 2025 championship.

Gamze Çakal, like her teammate, was introduced to sports through goalball.

She reflected on the team's success and the historic formation of the Women's National Football Team, hoping for a successful outcome.

Guliz Cakar, who began her sports career with goalball and judo under the guidance of a physical education teacher, recounted her childhood playing football with her siblings, noting that her love for the sport motivated her to join the national team.

She expressed her determination to excel at the championship, highlighting the team's youth and energy, aiming for the top spot at the World Championship.