A Turkish young boxing sensation, Büşra Işıldar, is diligently honing her skills as she vies for an Olympic quota in the upcoming European Games, marking her debut appearance on the continental stage.

Having earned her place in the national team by clinching victory at the Turkish championships, Büşra embarked on a remarkable journey, dominating the boxing scene and emerging as the European champion in 2017, 2018, and 2019 in the youth category.

However, her pursuit of glory did not stop there as she captured the gold medal in the 81 kg category at the Youth World Boxing Championship in 2021.

Despite her achievements, Büşra has yet to secure a title in the European and world championships she has contested in the adult category.

Undeterred by setbacks, she remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence, channeling her focus and energy into intensive preparations for the European Games scheduled to be held in Poland from June 22 to July 2.

The Kadıdağı Camp Center, under the auspices of the Turkish Boxing Federation in Kastamonu, serves as her training ground, where she dedicates herself to the pursuit of her Olympic dreams.

Turkish boxer Büşra Işıldar trains ahead of the European games at the Kadıdağı Camp Center, Kastamonu, Türkiye, May 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Büşra Işıldar reflected on her career, having triumphed in the European and world championships, in addition to her domestic success.

Recounting her experience as a member of the national team since last year, Büşra revealed her aspirations for the European Games, stating, "I participated in the European and world championships, but I was unable to secure a title. This year, we have the European Games, and we have been in camp for six months, preparing for this event."

Having transitioned from competing in the heavyweight division to the 75 kg. weight class in pursuit of her Olympic dream, Büşra shed an astounding 35 kilograms.

She eagerly anticipates the European Games, which will present her with an opportunity to secure an Olympic quota.

Confident in her preparations, Büşra said, "We have been working tirelessly for this match for years. We will strive for a ticket to the Paris Olympics. My team and I are prepared for this challenge. We have poured our hearts into this endeavor, and we approach it with immense excitement. Rest assured, we will give it our all."

Emphasizing the distinction of competing in the national team compared to other categories, Büşra highlighted the demanding nature of her opponents, who range in age from 19 to 40.