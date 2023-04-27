Turkish national boxer Batuhan Çiftçi is gearing up to compete in the World Championships that will take place in Uzbekistan from April 30 to May 14.

The athlete, who has won 10 Turkish championships throughout his career, as well as a gold medal in both the Balkan Championships and the Mediterranean Games, is aiming to secure a podium finish at the upcoming event.

Çiftçi is currently training at the Kadıdağ Camp Center of the Turkish Boxing Federation and is determined to mark his place in the top three at the championships.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Çiftçi said that thanks to his father's influence, he has been boxing for 16-17 years.

He also proudly noted that he represented Türkiye in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games while wearing a Fenerbahçe jersey and fighting in the 57-kg. category.

Turkish national boxer Batuhan Çiftçi poses for a photo at Kadıdağ Camp Center of the Turkish Boxing Federation, Kastamonu, Türkiye, April 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

Speaking about his preparation for the World Championships, Çiftçi explained that he is currently in the third stage camp in Kastamonu and that the preparation process is going well.

He also mentioned the valuable contribution his coaches have made to his training, adding that he and his team are eagerly waiting for the match while working hard to keep themselves in top shape.

Although he hasn't secured a medal in the European and world championships so far, Çiftçi remains optimistic about his chances in the upcoming events.

He boldly declared that he plans to return to Türkiye with a medal around his neck and expressed his hope that he can raise Türkiye's flag to the top of the podium.

His only goal and dream, he said, is to succeed at the next World Championships and European Games.