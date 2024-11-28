Sinop's new pride, the Sinop City Stadium, officially opened its doors with a historic debut, hosting a Regional Amateur League clash between Sinopspor and Geredespor Wednesday.

Located just 100 meters (328.08 feet) from the sea, the state-of-the-art facility covers 22,000 square meters (236,806 square feet) and boasts a seating capacity of 10,000, promising a vibrant hub for local sports enthusiasts.

The inaugural match drew significant attention, with Sinop Governor Mustafa Özarslan and Mayor Metin Gürbüz joining fans in the stands to witness the action.

On the field, Sinopspor celebrated a triumphant start in their new home, edging out Geredespor 1-0 and clinching three points in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Built for success

The new stadium is more than just a venue; it's a symbol of Sinop's growing commitment to sports.

Sinop Amateur Sports Clubs Federation (ASKF) President Ayhan Özhan expressed his joy over the completion of this significant investment, highlighting its potential to elevate both Sinopspor and the local sporting community.

"This is a monumental step for Turkish sports," Özhan stated, emphasizing gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and all who contributed to the project. "We believe this stadium will bring great success to Sinopspor and serve as a beacon for our community."