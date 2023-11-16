In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash against Germany in Berlin on Saturday and the subsequent Euro 2024 qualifying group match against Wales in Cardiff next week, the Turkish football national team has intensified its preparations.

In his first litmus test at the helm of the Crescent-Stars, Coach Vincenzo Montella faces the formidable Die Mannschaft in a friendly match, marking his actual initiation following Stefan Kuntz's resignation.

Montella must hone his strategic acumen as he prepares the team for the upcoming Euros next year.

With his current record blameless – wins over Croatia and Latvia, the Italian gaffer is yet to meet a real challenge.

Thursday's training session, held at the TFF Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities, was marked by tactical drills following a series of dynamic warm-up exercises.

The highlight of the training was a gripping double-goal tactical game, showcasing the team's strategic prowess.

However, a notable absence was observed, as Hakan Çalhanoğlu, battling an upper respiratory tract infection, sat out the session.

The team captain's absence adds an element of suspense to the upcoming matches, with fans eager to see how the squad will fare without one of its key players.

With Çalhanoğlu's presence hanging in the balance, Borussia Dortmund's Salih Özcan will be forced to step up his game in the middle of the park.

Defensive prowess is expected from players like Ozan Kabak and Kaan Ayhan, with Cenk Tosun, who developed at Eintracht Frankfurt, providing attacking depth.

Coach Vincenzo Montella, before the training commenced, gathered his players in the middle of the field for a brief but impactful speech, setting the tone for the session.

Eyes are set on Julian Nagelsmann's selection for the Germany team in this crucial international window.

With Türkiye already securing a spot at the Euros, the match in Berlin serves as a platform to gauge the potential lineup for the hosts.

Despite the absence of Jamal Musiala, key players like Sane and Wirtz are expected to play pivotal roles in Germany's attacking strategy.

The impressive goal-scoring record of Niclas Fullkrug adds an extra dimension to Nagelsmann's options.

The clash holds special significance for German football captain Ilkay Gündoğan, who, with Turkish roots, will be playing against his home country for the first time.

Gündoğan acknowledged the emotional atmosphere expected during the game and praised Türkiye's performance in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers, recognizing them as formidable opponents.

The midfielder also shared his hopes for Euro 2024, expressing a desire to avoid being drawn into the same group as Türkiye.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, including a memorable season with Manchester City and a dream move to Barcelona, Gündoğan expressed gratitude for his experiences and continuous learning from coaches like Pep Guardiola.

He also commended Galatasaray's impressive performance in the Champions League, expressing optimism for their success.

Gündoğan also highlighted his charitable contributions during challenging times in Türkiye, underscoring his commitment to supporting the country.