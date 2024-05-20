Real Madrid’s Turkish rising star, Arda Güler, was on fire on Sunday as he netted a brace in La Liga champions' 4-4 draw against Villarreal.

Güler, who made headlines worldwide with his transfer from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid during the summer window, has been red-hot since recovering from early-season injuries.

His performance against Villarreal highlighted his growing influence on the pitch.

With six goals in his last 8 La Liga matches, Güler has become a fan favorite in the Spanish capital.

The young Turkish national has an impressive record with Real Madrid, scoring six goals in just 350 minutes of play.

Remarkably, all five of his accurate shots on goal have found the back of the net, demonstrating his lethal finishing ability.

This achievement has made him one of the most talked-about players in Spanish football, drawing comparisons to Barcelona's young sensation, Lamine Yamal.

In a moment of tension during the 35th minute, Güler clashed with Villarreal's Goncalo Guedes, suffering a minor injury that briefly halted the game.

Despite the scare, Güler quickly recovered and continued to contribute significantly to the match.

Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth also made headlines, scoring all four of his team's goals, bringing his season tally to 26 and solidifying his position as La Liga's top scorer with 23 league goals.

Following this result, Real Madrid now boast 94 points, while Villarreal have 52.

In the final week of the league, Real Madrid will face Real Betis, and Villarreal will play against Osasuna.

Spanish media have been abuzz with Güler's performance. One headline exclaimed, "Oh my God, where did this Turk come from? Arda Güler is a complete scandal."

Despite the praise, some critiques have emerged, noting that Güler needs to improve his decision-making, particularly in releasing the ball quicker to his teammates.

Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti, having secured the championship, opted to field a "reserve team" against Villarreal, resting key players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, and Dani Carvajal.

This strategic move provided Güler with the opportunity to shine, and he certainly made the most of it.