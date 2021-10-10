The Turkish down futsal national team became the European champions after defeating Portugal on Sunday.

The Turkish team won the gold medal after beating Portugal 6-0 in the SUDS Open Euro TriGames 2021 held at Palasport – Piazzale Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Ferrera, Italy.

In their first game, the down team tied 6-6 with Italy on Oct. 6. On Oct. 9, they played against Portugal and lost 2-1.