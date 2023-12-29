The Turkish Down Syndrome futsal national team, crowned twice as European champions, is gearing up with the aim of clinching the gold medal at the upcoming Trisome Games, hailed as the "Olympics for athletes with Down syndrome," set to take place in Türkiye.

In preparation for the Trisome Games scheduled to be held in Antalya from March 19 to 26 next year, the national team underwent training in Kocaeli.

Guided by coaches Ibrahim Acar, Uğur Arı, Hüseyin Dağdelen and Ilyas Sarı, the athletes, despite facing challenges, are determined to add the Trisome Games championship medal to their collection.

Technical director Ibrahim Acar shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that they secured the European Championship title for the second time in Italy, a source of immense happiness and pride.

The team's reception by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan served as a morale boost, inspiring them to embark on a new journey for further achievements.

Acar emphasized that they are now in a training camp to attain new successes, and the initial camp was hosted in Kocaeli as guests of the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tahir Büyükakın.

He stated that the preparation for the Trisome Games will progress step by step.

Highlighting the team's significant achievements under the Türkiye Special Athletes Sports Federation, Acar expressed, "We are the shining star of the world, the Down syndrome futsal national team. Hopefully, our goal is the Olympic championship, and we are working at full speed for this. Our children are in very good condition. Every day, we continue with new plans and new studies. Working with these children is both challenging and enjoyable, but we are climbing the stairs upward, keeping success high. That's why our work continues, both challenging and beautiful."

Acar pointed out that their collection lacks world and Olympic championships and emphasized their determination to fill these gaps through rigorous training.

He emphasized that both the technical team and athletes wholeheartedly believe in achieving this.

In terms of sustainability, Acar explained that they are closely aligned with the "Türkiye Plays Football" project of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Having participated in leagues and the Turkish Cup earlier, their primary goal is to ensure that the success remains sustainable.

They conduct training camps in different cities to not only prepare for competitions but also to promote the development of children with Down syndrome and the recognition of futsal in those regions.

Speaking about the broader vision, Acar said, "We believe that this will spread nationwide in the coming days. As success comes, it becomes easier for us to be heard and accepted. We are in an exemplary position with these children. We work to be an example to the country, to be the voice of children with Down syndrome and to be the voice of our federation."

Team captain Birkan Dikici expressed his pride in becoming the European champions for the second time.

He conveyed that the team is intensively continuing its training and is determined to bring home the gold medal from the Trisome Games, aiming to add innovations to their list of achievements.