The Down Syndrome futsal national team, currently in training camp in Kocaeli, is gearing up with a championship mindset for the upcoming Trisome Games set to be held in Türkiye.

Having clinched the European title twice before, the national team is diligently preparing for the fourth phase of their camp, which is crucial for their participation in the event scheduled to take place in Antalya from March 19-26.

Under coach İbrahim Acar, the athletes are finishing their preparations, eyeing to add the Trisome Games championship trophy to their collection.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Acar revealed that they resumed training immediately after the European Championships, with the team undergoing rigorous camp sessions for approximately 11 months.

Hosting the team's fourth phase camp as a guest of Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tahir Büyükakın, Acar emphasized that this camp would wrap up their preparations.

Acar revealed that they conduct double training sessions daily, emphasizing the high performance of their athletes.

They have arranged preparation matches in previous camps and have three more scheduled for the current one.

Recognizing that players may lack training opportunities in their regions, they have organized intensive training sessions during this period to ensure consistent progress, even when athletes are at home.

Highlighting their efficient camp structure, Acar added, "The team is currently in excellent shape. We have yet to secure an Olympic championship in our trophy cabinet. That's our ultimate goal. As the hosts, we are one of the strongest contenders for the championship in this Olympics. We are ready to do what it takes to claim victory."

Acar exuded confidence in their tournament preparations, affirming their familiarity with participating teams through diligent match analysis and strategic planning.

He emphasized a dynamic approach for each match, highlighting the importance of team focus on game days to advance in the championship.

Acar expressed conviction in their methodical preparation, citing past European championships as proof of their effective strategy. They anticipate positive outcomes from players adhering to directives.

Highlighting Turkey's fervor for sports and anticipating enthusiastic support from the stands in Antalya, Acar envisioned a vibrant atmosphere. They noted the team's exciting offensive style and expected fans to energize their performance, aiming to secure the championship for their country.

Additionally, Acar credited Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Türkiye Special Athletes Sports Federation President Birol Aydın and Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi for their unwavering support. They expressed their determination to deliver a trophy to the nation during Ramadan.

National athlete Anıl Koçak hailed the Kocaeli training camp as highly productive, underlining the collective support fueling the team's drive for success.

Koçak voiced their determination to secure victory in the tournament, aiming to surpass their previous achievements by scoring 10 goals in Antalya after netting nine in the last European Championship.

Resul Orakçı echoed Koçak's sentiments, emphasizing the team's unity and resolve to clinch the trophy.