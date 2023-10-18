Turkish Süper Lig powerhouses of Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor have voiced their collective outrage and sorrow following the devastating attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israeli forces, an assault that claimed the lives of hundreds.

Beşiktaş, through an official statement on their website, expressed their deep condolences and vehement condemnation of the horrific incident, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of civilians as a result of the bombing of two hospitals in Gaza. The bombing of hospitals, which are filled with innocent civilians, regardless of religion, language, race, or right or wrong, is unacceptable. No excuse can justify this brutality. We call on all of humanity to take action to end the suffering in the region. We hope for a swift end to the war and to establish peace and tranquility in the area. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who lost their lives in the attacks and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

Fenerbahçe, in a social media post, also communicated their condemnation, saying: "End the war! We do not accept what is being done to innocent people. We condemn the attacks on hospitals in Gaza! We offer our condolences to those who have lost their lives in the days of war and the latest attack and we wish a swift recovery to the wounded."

Galatasaray, through their social media channels, vehemently condemned the bombing of the hospital where innocent civilians were receiving medical care.

Their statement emphasized the unequivocal rejection of such actions and called upon the global community to act decisively to end the suffering in the region.

They expressed heartfelt hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict, with peace and tranquility prevailing.

Their message ended with condolences for the lives lost in the attacks, expressions of sympathy to the grieving families and wishes for a swift recovery for the wounded.

A woman reacts while holding a pillow as she stands amid debris outside the site of the Ahli Arab hospital following Tuesday's blast after the building was hit by an air strike, Gaza, Palestine, Oct. 18, 2023. (AFP Photo)

In a statement on their website, Trabzonspor joined the other Turkish clubs in expressing their profound sadness over the loss of hundreds of lives due to the attack on a hospital in Gaza.

They pointed out that targeting a hospital where innocent children and women displaced by the occupation were seeking refuge is a clear violation of international law and human rights, which can never be condoned.

They extended an earnest call to humanity to take action to bring an end to the suffering in the region.

The statement concluded with condolences to the victims of the attacks and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

It is worth noting that many clubs from both the Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig also issued statements condemning the attack.