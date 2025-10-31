The Turkish Football Federation on Friday suspended 149 referees and assistant referees for up to 12 months over alleged involvement in a betting scandal linked to professional soccer leagues, while investigations continued against three others.

The federation said Friday it had decided to impose sanctions of between eight to 12 months against the 149 officials, while investigations were continuing against another three.

"The reputation of Turkish soccer is built on the sanctity of the effort on the field and the unwavering integrity of justice. Any act that betrays these values is not merely a violation of the rules, but a breach of trust,” federation president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu said in a statement.

"Recent investigations have revealed that some referees were involved in betting activities in a manner completely incompatible with the spirit of football. This is not merely a violation - it is an abuse that wounds consciences and poisons justice.”

Hacıosmanoğlu had announced on Monday that government agencies determined that 371 of 571 active referees had at least one account with a betting company. He said 152 refs with accounts placed bets on soccer, including seven top-level refs and 15 top-level assistants.

Hacıosmanoğlu said that 10 referees placed bets on more than 10,000 matches each over five years, while some only placed one bet. One referee allegedly placed bets on 18,227 games.

Citing judicial sources, broadcaster Habertürk said that investigations were also underway against clubs and players. It reported that some 3,700 players are under investigation.