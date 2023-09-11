The Turkish National Football Team is on the brink of making history as they prepare to face Japan in a friendly match on Belgian soil on Tuesday, marking their 618th appearance on the global stage.

Over the course of a century, the Crescent-Stars have woven a compelling narrative within the beautiful game's history.

In their storied journey of 617 encounters, Türkiye's national squad has left an indelible mark, featuring 338 official clashes and 279 friendly duels.

These stats reflect a team that has weathered the highs and lows, boasting 239 victories, 146 draws and 232 defeats, including one by default.

With a total of 840 goals to their name, they have demonstrated their prowess on a global scale. Their goal tally includes 263 away strikes, 271 home-ground triumphs and 83 on neutral territory.

Three wins by default add a layer of unpredictability to their roller-coaster journey.

However, the scoreboard also bears the weight of 881 goals conceded, each highlighting the battles fought and lessons learned.

Türkiye's football odyssey has taken them to 91 different nations, where they have faced off in 616 matches.

The lion's share, precisely 534, pitted them against their European counterparts.

Meanwhile, they crossed swords with Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania in 33, 24, 23 and three encounters, respectively.

In the midst of this ocean of matches, one remarkable tale emerges – their lone victory by forfeit against Greece.

The stage was set on Nov. 17, 2015, at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, where a goalless draw unfolded.

But, in a historic twist, the FIFA later amended the result, awarding Türkiye a 3-0 victory due to Greece's fielding of ineligible players.

Not all matches, however, are on the record.

An impressive 6-1 victory against Kosovo on May 21, 2014, remains unrecognized due to Kosovo's non-membership in the UEFA and FIFA at the time.

As they take the field against Japan for the 20th time under German coach Stefan Kuntz, Türkiye's national squad carries a record of 12 wins, three draws and four losses from their previous 19 encounters.

The scoreboard paints a vivid picture: 44 goals scored and 22 goals conceded.

Japan tie stats

As they prepare to face Japan in a friendly match after 21 years, a new chapter awaits in this enduring football tale.

The Crescent-Stars left an indelible mark, securing their place in the quarterfinals with a remarkable 1-0 victory in the Round of 16, played on June 18, 2002.

It was Ümit Davala's goal that propelled the national team to this historic win, a moment that resonates with fans to this day.

In their limited head-to-head history, Türkiye and Japan have crossed paths only twice.

With one match being a friendly encounter and the other an official contest, both teams share a win apiece, with each game ending in a 1-0 scoreline.

Their first-ever clash took place on June 15, 1997, in Nagai, Japan, as part of the Kirin Cup.

On that occasion, Japan emerged victorious thanks to Morishima's goal.

Fast forward to today, Japan are ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings, while the Crescent-Stars stand at the 41st position.

It is important to note that Japan stand at the summit among the Asian Football Confederation's member countries.

Adding an interesting twist to the narrative, Japan recently secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Germany in a friendly match just two days prior.

Goals from Ito, Ueda, Asano and Tanaka underscored their dominance, and this performance had consequences beyond the pitch – prompting the German Football Federation to part ways with their national team coach, Hansi Flick.

Japan's impressive form is not confined to friendly matches.

In the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar, they advanced to the quarterfinals.

In a challenging Group E, which included Spain, Germany, and Costa Rica, Japan kicked off their campaign with a stunning 2-1 victory over Germany.

Although they suffered a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in their second match, they rebounded triumphantly, defeating Spain 2-1 in the group's final match.

Unfortunately, their World Cup journey ended in the Round of 16, as they succumbed to Croatia in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.