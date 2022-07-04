Manchester City's Turkish German star İlkay Gündoğan tied the knot with Italian Moroccan Sara Arfaoui in the Dursunbey district of southwestern Turkey's Balıkesir Sunday.
The wedding, held in Gündoğan's hometown, was reportedly attended by nearly 2,000 guests, including relatives, well-wishers and local dignitaries.
The ceremony followed the local traditions and was accompanied by including local cuisine, music and dance.
İlkay Gündoğan's father, İrfan Gündoğan, said they wanted a wedding ceremony in Dursunbey, because "this is where we grew up."
Balıkesir Gov. Hasan Şıldak, Deputy Mayor Yasin Sagay, Chief of Police Hasan Onar, and local Deputy Yavuz Subaşı attended the wedding.
Gündoğan played a key role in Manchester City's title-winning campaign last season.
The Turkish German midfielder was hailed as a hero after leading an astonishing fightback off the bench to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the season.
Arfaoui, on the other hand, is a model, actress and program host in her native Italy.
