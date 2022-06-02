Turkish Süper Lig giant Fenerbahçe has appointed former Benfica coach Jorge Jesus as its new head coach.
The 67-year-old Portuguese has been offered a guaranteed 3-million euro ($3.2 million), one-year deal.
He will take the helm at the Istanbul-based club for the 2022-23 season.
Jesus has coached some 15 teams around the world, including Braga, Benfica, Sporting CP Lisbon, Al-Hilal and Flamengo, in his 33-year career.
He has averaged 2.04 points in 834 official matches and has a total of 19 national and international trophies to his name.
"We hope Fenerbahçe coach Jorge Jesus will give us a season that will go down in the history of our celebrated club and fans," the club said in a statement.
Jesus will replace interim manager Ismail Kartal, who led the team to a second-place finish after taking over from Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira.
