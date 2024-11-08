Turkish Süper Lig heavyweights Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir battled fiercely on the continental stage despite varied outcomes.

Defending champions Galatasaray extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League with a nail-biting 3-2 win over Tottenham in front of a roaring Istanbul crowd.

In a night marked by grit and brilliance, the Turkish powerhouse held their English opponents at bay, bolstering their Europa League campaign.

Just six minutes in, Yunus Akgün curled a stunning strike into Tottenham’s net, igniting the crowd and giving Galatasaray an early lead.

However, undeterred the North Londoners quickly answered when young talent Will Lankshear slipped past Galatasaray’s defense to equalize in the 18th minute.

Refusing to back down, Galatasaray regained control with Victor Osimhen leading the charge.

The Nigerian striker struck twice within eight minutes (31st and 39th), leaving Tottenham stunned and putting Galatasaray up 3-1 by halftime.

Nervy 2nd half

With a two-goal lead, Galatasaray pressed on after the break, with Mauro Icardi, Osimhen, and Akgün creating a flurry of chances.

Tottenham, however, closed the gap in the 69th minute when Dominic Solanke scored, making it 3-2 and cranking up the tension.

Galatasaray's defense stood strong in the face of Tottenham’s relentless push for an equalizer.

As the final whistle blew, the Turkish side held their lead, preserving their undefeated Europa League streak and cementing their position atop the group with 10 points.

Osimhen’s star turn

Victor Osimhen's two goals underscored his growing star power in Galatasaray colors.

The Napoli loanee's commanding presence in the box, with his fifth and sixth goals of the season across competitions, has been a revelation.

His brace also marked his debut on the European scoresheet for Galatasaray, thrilling the home crowd.

Homegrown talent Yunus Akgün’s rise is also hard to ignore.

His opening goal marked his fourth in four Europa League games, pushing his season tally to six goals.

A force on the left flank, Akgün’s impact has made him indispensable to Galatasaray’s lineup.

Buruk's records

Head coach Okan Buruk added another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Turkish manager in Europa League history.

With nine wins in 16 games, Buruk surpassed celebrated Turkish coaches like Aykut Kocaman and Şenol Güneş, further cementing his legacy.

Galatasaray’s victory marked their 12th consecutive game without a loss, spanning both domestic and European contests.

Their last defeat came against Young Boys in a Champions League playoff, but since then, their tenacity has shone through, particularly in the Süper Lig and Europa League.

The win over Tottenham was Galatasaray’s fifth victory against English opposition.

Out of 24 encounters with English clubs, they now hold five wins, nine draws, and 10 losses, a record that speaks to their resilience on the European stage.

Icardi's injury scare

In the 81st minute, Galatasaray’s talisman Mauro Icardi suffered an apparent knee injury during a tough challenge.

Stretchered off the field, Icardi left fans and teammates alike concerned for his recovery.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi is stretchered off the pitch after suffering an injury during the UEFA Europa League, League phase matchday 4 against Tottenham at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 7, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Galatasaray are now set to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 28, armed with 10 points and well-positioned to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

They will enter the game confident but aware of the challenges ahead on Dutch soil, considering AZ Alkmaar's dominance over Galatasaray's derby archrivals Fenerbahçe later on Thursday.

Fenerbahçe fall

Speaking of Fenerbahçe, the Yellow Canaries were on the receiving end of a devastating 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar, marking their first group-stage setback.

After a scoreless yet promising first half, Fenerbahçe’s defense unraveled in the second.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s equalizer briefly lifted spirits, but Alkmaar responded with two goals, securing the win.

Serving a suspension, Fenerbahçe’s head coach Jose Mourinho observed the match from the stands alongside Vice President Acun Ilıcalı.

Fenerbahçe's coach Jose Mourinho looks on during the UEFA Europa League, League phase matchday 4 against AZ Alkmaar at AZ Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands, Nov. 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mourinho’s tactical input reached the bench through assistant coach Salvatore Foti.

En-Nesyri’s form

En-Nesyri’s late goal marked his third in four games, continuing his impressive run.

His missed penalty earlier, however, could have been pivotal in shifting the match’s tide.

Başakşehir held

Başakşehir battled to a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen, earning their first point in the Conference League.

Twice taking the lead, the Istanbul side ultimately settled for a draw after Copenhagen’s resilient comeback.

Beşiktaş beat Malmo

In a thrilling comeback, Beşiktaş overcame Malmo 2-1 at home, adding three crucial points in their Europa League campaign.

Ernest Muçi and young talent Semih Kılıçsoy’s second-half goals electrified the Istanbul crowd, marking Beşiktaş’s second win in the group stage.