Turkish judoka Bilal Çiloğlu is driven by a determination to stand on the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics, vowing to complete the unfinished story that began in Tokyo.

Reflecting on his journey, Çiloğlu spoke with Anadolu Agency (AA) following a rigorous training camp on Palandoken Mountain, emphasizing his resolute commitment to his goals.

Despite experiencing a setback in the previous Olympic Games and enduring a significant injury during a subsequent training camp, Çiloğlu refused to succumb to adversity and persevered in pursuit of his Olympic medal aspirations.

As a judo practitioner for 15 years and the captain of the national team, Çiloğlu emphasized the significance of the high-altitude training camp in Palandöken. Looking ahead, he revealed plans for international camps and collaborative endeavors in Spain and the Netherlands.

"Our qualification process is about to commence," Çiloğlu said, adding: "With our coaches, we have formed a formidable team. I am confident that we will discuss future judo medalists, thanks to the collective spirit and increased number of talented athletes within our ranks. The atmosphere is charged with determination, and we are more experienced than ever before. The 2024 Paris Olympics will bear witness to our accumulated wisdom and expertise."

Çiloğlu, who boasts an impressive track record of accomplishments, remarked on his previous successes: "I represented my country in the 2020 Olympics and have clinched European and world medals, as well as triumphing in youth and hopes championships. Despite entering the Olympics as a seeded player and a favorite, the outcome did not align with our aspirations. Nevertheless, we immediately charted our course toward the 2024 Paris Olympics, displaying unwavering resolve. Securing a quota in judo is an arduous process, as it necessitates surpassing 17 of the world's finest athletes. However, I have no reservations about our capabilities. Once I regain peak physical condition, I am confident that I will earn the coveted quota and achieve the triumphs we seek."

Recalling a challenging period marked by a severe injury after the previous Olympics, Çiloğlu shared his triumphant journey: "Following the conclusion of the Olympics, I endured a profoundly debilitating injury during the early stages of the seasoned camp. I faced adversity head-on, battling against all odds. The Turkish Judo Federation and our dedicated physiotherapists provided unwavering support throughout my recovery process.

Today, I am unburdened by any concerns or hindrances, and on track to reclaim my former prowess. Our team is united in our pursuit of Olympic glory, with each member diligently striving for excellence. Overcoming the tribulations surrounding my injury was an uphill struggle, but I wholeheartedly believe that the sacrifices made will be justified when I receive the medals I desire at the Olympics."

Expressing an unyielding commitment to fulfill their quest for medals, Çiloğlu acknowledged the profound disappointment of falling just short of the podium in 2020.

Determined to rectify the situation, he said: "This remains an open wound for us. Regrettably, the judo branch has not secured an Olympic medal since 2000. In my opinion, the previous Olympics presented the closest opportunity to achieve this feat, with six participants, three of whom were seeded. While we cannot solely attribute our outcome to bad luck, the entire nation had high hopes for our success. I made a personal promise that day, vowing that it was far from over. We may triumph on the world stage, but without an Olympic medal, our journey remains incomplete. We aspire to rectify this deficiency and set a shining example for future generations."