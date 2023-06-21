Turkish rising star Arda Güler, who dons Fenerbahçe colors, has made the list of candidates for the "Golden Boy" award.

This accolade recognizes the best young football players under the age of 21 in Europe, and the list of 100 candidates was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Galleria d'Italia in Milan, hosted by Tuttosport, one of Italy's leading sports newspapers.

Arda Güler, who has been making waves with his impressive performances lately, secured the 78th spot on the coveted list of candidates, making him the sole representative from Türkiye.

Latvia's Eduards Emsis and Türkiye's Arda Guler (R) in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualifying match, Riga, Latvia, June 16, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Leading the pack on the Golden Boy candidate list is German talent Jamal Musiala, who shines on the field for Bayern Munich.

Among the group of candidates, France boasts 14 players on the list, while Red Bull Salzburg emerged as the team with the highest representation, contributing five players to the esteemed lineup.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) at the ceremony, Guido Vaciago, the editor-in-chief of Tuttosport, shared his thoughts on Arda Güler's inclusion in this year's list.

"When discussing Arda Güler, we must acknowledge that he is an exceptional player for those who are familiar with him. Perhaps as he ascends in the Golden Boy rankings, we will have the chance to truly appreciate his talent, possibly even when he competes for a European club," he said.

Vaciago emphasized the intriguing nature of this year's list of candidates, saying: "How will the rankings evolve within this list? Similar to the ATP rankings in tennis, the standings of players in the candidate list will fluctuate. It will be a dynamic list where the rankings of the 100 names constantly adjust based on their on-field performances. Subsequently, our jury will narrow down the finalists, determining the players who will contend for the award. It remains to be seen whether Arda Güler will clinch the prestigious Golden Boy title, which will be presented in December, or if he will be celebrated among the players on the podium on another occasion. The list of candidates will be updated monthly."

Addressing the recent transfer speculations surrounding Arda Güler, Vaciago mentioned: "According to our experts in Tuttosport's transfer market, we are aware of considerable interest from Roma and Milan in Arda Güler. Milan has established a reputation for scouting and nurturing young talents, even when they were not widely known, and guiding them toward success. Consider Rafael Leao, for instance. Leao was one of those players who, while relatively unknown, has now established himself as one of the finest in Europe. Although their roles on the field may differ slightly, who's to say that Güler won't be the next Leao? A breakout performance in Milan or Rome could be transformative."

The winner of the Golden Boy award is set to be announced during a ceremony in December. Last year, the honor was bestowed upon Barcelona's rising star, Gavi, leaving football enthusiasts eager to see who will claim the title this time around.