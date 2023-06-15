Türkiye's promising motorcycle riders are gearing up to make their mark on the international stage with a series of high-stakes races across Europe.

Deniz Öncü, Asrın Rodi Pak, Turgut Durukan, Hüseyin Karakaya and Kartal Aras Özkılıç will represent the Crescent-Star flag in Germany, Belgium and Hungary.

Leading the charge is Deniz Öncü, who will be flying the Turkish flag at the German Grand Prix, the seventh leg of the World Moto3 Championship organized by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM).

Riding with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, Öncü aims to stand on the award podium and make his country proud.

The action will unfold at the Sachsenring Track from June 16-18, with Öncü showcasing his talent during the free training sessions and qualifying tours before the main race on Sunday.

Asrın Rodi Pak will represent Türkiye for the second time this season at the FIM World Endurance Championship (EWC).

The endurance race, spanning 24 grueling hours, will take place at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps Track in Belgium from June 16-18.

With qualifying and night training ahead, Pak is prepared to face the challenge head-on.

The race will commence on Saturday and conclude 24 hours later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hungary will witness the second stage of the Alpe Adria Championship, a thrilling international motorcycle racing series encompassing the Southern and Central European regions.

Representing Türkiye in this intense competition at the Pannonia Ring Track are Turgut Durukan, Hüseyin Karakaya and Kartal Aras Özkılıç.

The racing action will unfold from Friday to Sunday, with the first races scheduled for Saturday and the second on Sunday.