Turkish motorsport is bracing itself for an exciting weekend as some of its finest talents prepare to take the global stage.

Expectations are mounting with the World Superbike Championship and the World Supersport Championship's fifth leg fast approaching.

The Misano Marco Simoncelli Track in Italy will serve as the battleground for these fierce competitions from June 2-4.

Leading the charge in the World Superbike Championship is Pata Yamaha Prometeon team's Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who is set to kick off his campaign with a free training session on Friday.

However, the real showdown awaits on Saturday afternoon when he charges into the first race of the fifth leg in a bid to claim his spot atop the podium.

On Sunday, the tenacious racer will take on the Superpole race, followed by the gripping second main race.

Meanwhile, the World Supersport Championship promises its own thrilling showdowns.

Representing Türkiye on the Misano Marco Simoncelli Track is the talented Bahattin Sofuoğlu, a name synonymous with speed and skill.

Partnering with the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team, Bahattin is poised to unleash his prowess on the track.

Following the free training session on the eve of the race, the stage is set for a heart-pounding clash on Saturday.

The excitement continues to surge on Sunday when the second main race takes place, promising thrills aplenty.

Unfortunately, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing's Can Öncü will be absent from the World Supersport Championship due to an unfortunate injury.

In the realm of emerging talents, Mert Konuk, a rising star in Turkish motorsport, sets his sights on the R3 Blu Cru European Cup held in Misano.

The young prodigy will face the ultimate test, taking on the qualifying race following the upcoming free practice session.