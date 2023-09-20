The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Wednesday announced the dismissal of the head coach of the men's national team, Stefan Kuntz.

The decision to remove Stefan Kuntz from his role follows a string of disappointing results.

It all began with a draw against Armenia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which was then followed by a less-than-favorable outcome in a friendly match against Japan.

Despite previous reports suggesting that Kuntz would continue at the helm, the TFF ultimately decided to take a different path.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation meeting today with National Team Coach Stefan Kuntz, the TFF Board of Directors has amicably agreed to part ways with Mr. Kuntz, in the spirit of goodwill and professionalism. We extend our gratitude to Mr. Stefan Kuntz for his contributions to our National Football Team and wish him success in his future endeavors," the TFF stated in recent statements.

During the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, the Turkish national team, also known as the Crescent-Stars, faced off against Armenia in their fifth match, concluding the game with a 1-1 draw.

Bertuğ Yıldırım scored Türkiye's sole goal in the 88th minute, while Armenia found the net in the 49th minute through Bichakhchyan.

Additionally, in an international friendly match against Japan, which marked the renewal of their rivalry after 21 years, the Crescent Stars encountered a 4-2 defeat against the red-hot Japanese side.

Japan secured their victory with goals from Atsuki Ito in the 15th minute, Keito Nakamura in the 36th and 44th minutes, and Junya Ito from a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

Türkiye's goals, on the other hand, were scored by Ozan Kabak in the 44th minute and Bertuğ Yıldırım in the 61st minute.

The draw against Armenia and the loss to Japan put tremendous pressure on Coach Stefan Kuntz, who faced significant criticism, especially after the defeat against Japan.

In a candid press conference, Kuntz left no room for ambiguity, stating, "Rather than simply hearing, it is vital for the players to truly see. Players need to reach a level where they give their all. If they are not giving their absolute best, it pains me. The answers are found on the field, not in interviews."

Many believed that Kuntz's critique was limited to his public statements.

However, it has emerged that the experienced coach also delivered a stern motivational speech during halftime in the match against Japan, during which Türkiye found themselves trailing 3-1.

Unsatisfied with the team's performance on the pitch, Kuntz lashed out at the players in the dressing room resulting in a backlash toward the gaffer.

As the Turkish national team looks forward to an important match against Croatia in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Group D in October, there is speculation that Kenan Koçak, one of Kuntz's assistants, may assume temporary charge of the team.

If a new head coach is appointed, Kuntz's assistants may either be relieved of their duties or, if agreeable, continue in their roles under the new leadership.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Turkish Football Federation has reportedly reached an agreement with Italian coach Vincenzo Montella.

Montella, who previously managed Adana Demirspor last season, is believed to be the frontrunner for the position of the new head coach for the Turkish national team.

During his tenure at Adana Demirspor, Montella achieved an impressive record of 38 wins, 17 draws and 21 losses in 76 matches, maintaining an average of 1.72 points per game.