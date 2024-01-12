Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler, who endured an unfortunate attack during the Ankaragücü-Rizespor match in the 15th week, making him temporarily step away from officiating, is poised to make his return to the field for the upcoming Istanbulspor-Konyaspor match.

His anticipated return is expected to add an extra layer of intrigue.

Meler, who found himself at the receiving end of former Ankaragücü President Faruk Koca during their match against Rizespor that ended in a 1-1 draw during the 15th week, had been on a hiatus from officiating following the unfortunate incident.

The controversy surrounding Turkish football escalated after the Ankaragücü-Rizespor match, where Koca stormed the field and physically attacked Meler.

The shocking scenes saw Koca throw punches at Meler, who subsequently fell to the ground, becoming the target of further attacks from some individuals.

Following the incident, Meler, a FIFA-licensed referee, underwent three days of treatment at a hospital and was later discharged.

Koca faced legal consequences, initially being arrested and later released from the Sincan Penal and Execution Institution with pending trial status, following objections from his lawyers.

Meanwhile, Yunus Şahin and Kenan Çetinkaya, arrested alongside Faruk Koca, remained in detention.

In an exclusive interview with Hürriyet, Meler, speaking out for the first time since the attack, expressed his resolute stance against forgiveness.

Meler asserted: "I have not forgiven. I will not forgive. I have said this in many places, in particular. The person who did this threw a punch. I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be a situation that I will never forget. That's why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will never forgive those who did this. I will never forgive those who provoked me. I say this specifically, I will not forgive those who provoked or those who provoked me."