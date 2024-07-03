Displaying solidarity, national football star Arda Güler has warmed hearts with a heartfelt response to 11-year-old Esila Ongün from earthquake-affected Hatay.

Ongün, a student at Fevzi Çakmak Primary School in Dörtyol's Kuzuculu neighborhood, sent a letter and drawing to the Turkish national team, currently competing in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2024) in Germany.

Türkiye's thrilling 2-1 victory over Austria in the round of 16 has set them up for a quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands, igniting nationwide excitement and support.

Yet, it was the heartfelt messages from young supporters like Esila that truly resonated with the team.

Moved by her letter and drawing, Arda Güler reciprocated with a touching video message for Esila, expressing his gratitude and encouragement.

"I received your message and saw your drawing, Esila. It made me very happy. Thank you so much. Hopefully, with your prayers, we will have a great game today. Take care of yourself. I love you," Güler said in his video message.

Esila, who wrote a heartfelt letter to Arda Güler, expressed her admiration: "Arda abi, I love you so much. I hope your match goes well. I remembered you on the first day I started drawing with our teacher. I wish you success, and I really hope to meet you someday."

This touching exchange between Esila Ongün and Arda Güler exemplified the power of the Crescent-Stars to uplift spirits and connect communities, especially during challenging times like those faced in southeastern Türkiye following last year's Feb. 6 "disaster of the century" earthquakes.