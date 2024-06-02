The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) celebrated Arda Güler and Salih Özcan for their impressive Champions League achievements.

In a thrilling final at Wembley Stadium in London, Real Madrid clinched their 15th UEFA Champions League title by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0.

Arda Güler, a rising star for both Real Madrid and the Turkish national team, played a crucial role in this victory.

This win marked a historic milestone as Güler became the first Turkish player to secure a Champions League title at the club level.

The TFF's congratulatory message highlighted this remarkable accomplishment: "We are immensely proud of our national team player, Arda Güler, who has made history with Real Madrid's triumph in the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley. This victory not only brings immense pride to our nation but also sets a new benchmark for Turkish football."

Real Madrid's 15th title highlights their dominance in European football, and for Güler, it is a career-defining moment as he lifts the prestigious trophy for the first time.

The TFF also extended their congratulations to Salih Özcan, who represented Borussia Dortmund in the final: "We commend Salih Özcan for his outstanding performance and contribution to Borussia Dortmund's journey to the Champions League final. We wish him continued success in his career."