The Sultans of the Net, Türkiye's valiant national women's volleyball team, Wednesday carved their path to the semifinals of the CEV European Championship against Italy after vanquishing Poland with a 3-0 win in Brussels.

Notably, this marks the fifth consecutive time that the Sultans of the Net have claimed their spot in the semifinals of the European Championship.

This is no fleeting feat, as it places them in the ranks of the elite for the seventh time in their storied history.

The Turkish women have etched their legacy in the sands of time, reaching this stage in 2003, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and now 2023.

In a tapestry woven with silver and bronze medals, they stand only two victories away from seizing the gold in this pinnacle tournament.

Holding the coveted number one spot in the FIVB ranking, the path to glory seems closer than ever.

Next on their daring journey, they will lock horns with the reigning European champions, Italy on Friday.

Türkiye's Sultans of the Net celebrate after beating Poland during the CEV European Championship, Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

Italy's formidable track record, having secured the European crown three times, including their most recent triumph in 2021, sets the stage for an electrifying clash.

Their prowess has been resolute, dominating with a flawless record of seven victories, none relinquishing a single set.

Yet, it was the Sultans of the Net who tamed the Italian giants not once, but twice, in the FIVB Nations League earlier this year, both victories executed with a commanding 3-0 shutout.

The Sultans of the Net, unyielding in their pursuit, have garnered an astounding 13 consecutive victories in official matches.

Their dominance is as evident as the sun in the sky, having clinched gold in the FIVB Nations League and triumphing in their last half-dozen encounters within this very championship.

A lustrous star emerged in the quarterfinals – Melissa Vargas.

Türkiye's Melissa Vargas celebrates after the Sultans of the Net's win against Poland during the CEV European Championship, Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

The heart and soul of the national team, she orchestrated a symphony of excellence, amassing a remarkable 24 points that were nothing short of mesmerizing.

However, the victory was not without its curious twists.

The opposing Polish players' intriguing demeanor toward Vargas as the match unfolded added a layer of intrigue to the already exhilarating contest.

As the players shook hands in a show of sportsmanship, a video shows the Cuban-born star remaining in awe and later shaking her own hand.

Despite the dent of the game, Vargas was on fire as she was complemented by the prowess of Ebrar Karakut, who contributed 14 points, and Hande Baladin, adding 9 points to the scoreboard.

In the aftermath of this monumental triumph, the players, draped in the pride of victory, dedicated their success to the Turkish people who coincidentally were celebrating the republic's 100th year anniversary.

A sentiment echoed by their visionary coach, Daniele Santarelli, who hailed his players' commitment to making their nation proud.

"We played a very good game today, we played for the Turkish people today," he declared.

Zehra Güneş, a stalwart of the team, captured the essence of the moment perfectly: "We are proud to celebrate our Aug. 30 Victory Day for everyone and to be able to make Turkish women stand tall among Europe's top four. This victory will resonate in Türkiye's 100th anniversary of the republic, illuminating the path Atatürk laid for us."

Gizem Örge, leaving her heart on the court, encapsulated the collective spirit of the team, promising their utmost dedication to bringing home the cherished trophy.

"We showed how much we wanted this trophy. I truly believe we displayed our character on the field. We will leave no stone unturned to bring this trophy to our country. Keep watching us," she said.