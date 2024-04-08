Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe clashed at the 11 Nisan Stadium for the 2023 Turkish Super Cup, setting the stage for a dramatic turn of events.

The match kicked off with Galatasaray taking an early lead of 1-0 thanks to Mauro Icardi's goal in the first minute.

However, just as the goal was scored, the Fenerbahçe players abruptly headed to the dressing room, leaving the field surprisingly.

Despite the Fenerbahçe Under-19 team not initiating a kick-off to resume the game after conceding the goal, they followed their coach, Murat Zeki Göle's instructions to exit the field.

Referee Volkan Bayarslan and his assistants waited briefly, ensuring Fenerbahçe would not return, and then decided to abandon the match in the fourth minute.

Galatasaray's players, upon learning of this decision, erupted into celebration, sharing the moment with their jubilant fans.

The Turkish Football Federation and its boards will now deliberate on the outcome of the match.

Galatasaray's early lead came from a remarkable play in the first minute. Abdülkerim launched a long ball from his own half, finding Barış Alper, who headed it to Icardi.

The striker expertly finished with a right-footed shot from the right diagonal inside the penalty area, finding the back of the net.

Fenerbahçe's strategy was unconventional, playing with their U-19 team under Göle's management.

The Yellow Canaries team arrived in Şanlıurfa with a squad entirely composed of young players, with only four names on the bench.

Before the Super Cup match, Galatasaray made a symbolic gesture, warming up in t-shirts adorned with Atatürk's photo.

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç watched the match from the stands, where a unique moment unfolded as Galatasaray fans expressed their sentiments towards Koç.

In response, Fenerbahçe supporters chanted to support Koç, bridging a rare moment of unity. Koç acknowledged the gesture and interacted with the fans, engaging in a brief chat.

Another unusual occurrence in the Super Cup match was the absence of a handshake between players after the national anthem during the pre-match ceremony.

Following the anthem, both teams headed to their designated areas and took a team photo, marking a notable departure from the customary sportsmanship gesture.