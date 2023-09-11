In the heart of Türkiye, where football is not just a sport but a way of life, the titans of the game are battling fiercely, not on the pitch this time, but in the digital arena.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, the Turkish football "Big 4" with legions of devoted fans, are locked in a social media showdown that is as intense as any matchday drama.

In an age where social media has woven itself into the fabric of lives, it is no surprise that it has become the lifeline of the sports world.

In fact, there is scarcely a club left on the planet that does not maintain a vibrant online presence, using platforms to trumpet their signings, unveil new kits and narrate their journey through the season.

But in Türkiye, where football is akin to religion, these four clubs are not only vying for dominance on the pitch but also supremacy in the digital arena.

So, what does this contest look like on the scorecard of social media, you ask?

According to the 2023-2024 season compiled numbers, it is clear that in the world of tweets and trending hashtags, Galatasaray are the undisputed heavyweight champion.

With a staggering 13,471,745 X (formerly known as Twitter) followers, they have got a digital army that could rival any legion of fans in the stadium.

Hot on their heels, Fenerbahçe are a close second as they have made a remarkable surge, boosting their X following from 9.4 million to an impressive 11,187,190 followers.

Beşiktaş are not far behind either, securing the third spot with 5,629,814 X followers.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have made steady progress, seeing their follower count rise from 1.9 million to 2,053,131.

But the battle does not stop there.

The social media skirmish extends to Facebook, where Galatasaray maintain their supremacy despite a slight dip in followers from 12 million to 11 million.

Fenerbahçe, though, have made leaps and bounds, boasting 8.6 million followers on the platform, securing their second position.

Beşiktaş stand strong in third place with 5.4 million followers, closely trailed by Trabzonspor, who have broken the million-follower mark with 1 million.

And now, the arena where visuals reign supreme – Instagram.

Galatasaray once again leads the charge with an astounding 13.8 followers.

Fenerbahçe nab the silver medal with 9.2 million, while Beşiktaş grabbed the bronze with 6 million followers.

Trabzonspor, though lagging behind, have still amassed a respectable 1.2 million.

On YouTube, the platform where clubs showcase their behind-the-scenes action, interviews and match highlights.

Fenerbahçe, last year's top dog with 2.3 million subscribers, have had to relinquish the throne to Galatasaray, who now boast 2.6 million subscribers.

In this digital age, TikTok is the new kid on the block, and the Turkish giants are not missing out.

Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş all joined the TikTok frenzy last year, while Trabzonspor just entered the race this year.

Fenerbahçe, the early bird, commanded the TikTok stage last year with 956,300 followers.

This year, they have secured the second spot with 1.3 million followers.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, flexed their digital muscles, maintaining its TikTok supremacy with 1.9 million followers.

But it is not just about the numbers; it is about the interactions, the engagement, and the moments that make fans feel like part of the action.

Social media is not just a scoreboard; it is a stage where the drama of transfers unfolds, where fans express their passion, and where clubs interact with their devoted following.

From Galatasaray's audacious pursuit of Mauro Icardi to Fenerbahçe's triumphant announcement of Fred's arrival from Manchester United, every moment sparks conversations, garners millions of views, and racks up likes in the hundreds of thousands.

Beşiktaş, too, pulled fans closer to their cherished transfers, Milos Rashica and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, creating waves of excitement with their posts.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor made a late surge on their digital journey, captivating fans with updates on their transfer of Nicolas Pepe.

In just a short span, their post earned 2.8 million views, proving that in the world of social media, it's never too late to make a splash.