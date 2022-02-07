The Turkish Süper Lig experienced a first in recent history at game week 24 came to an end on Sunday. As Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe continued to bleed points, the traditional Big Three was the farthest away from the top spot since the league switched to a three-point system back in 1987-1988.

Though Turkish football has seen many ups and downs in the last 34 years, at least one of the Big Trio has always managed to remain at the top spot or in the top three.

The 2021-22 season, however, has been an entirely different story. At the end of the 24th week, Fenerbahçe is sixth with 37 points, followed by Beşiktaş in seventh with the same points, while Galatasaray is languishing in the 13th place with just 28 points.

Interestingly, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, all three lost at the same time in the 12th, 14th, 17th, 20th, 23rd and 24th weeks this season.

Traditional underdog Trabzonspor is currently leading the table with 57 points from 17 wins. It holds an 11-point lead over second-placed Konyaspor, which is followed by Süper Lig newcomer Adana Demirspor with 40 points.