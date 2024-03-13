The race for the championship in the Süper Lig has heated up significantly between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

As the summer transfer window fast approaches, the Istanbul sides are rolling up their sleeves, and a bombshell from the Saudi Arabian press has stirred the pot.

Rumors of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca making their way to Türkiye have raised football eyebrows.

With the league heading into its 30th week, the excitement of the title race continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Galatasaray sit atop the standings with an impressive 78 points, while their archrivals Fenerbahçe closely trail with 76 points, occupying the second spot.

Trabzonspor, with 49 points, sit in third place, closely followed by Beşiktaş in fourth place with 46 points.

With only a few weeks left in the 2023/24 Süper Lig season, teams are already gearing up for the summer transfer window.

Amid last summer's transfer frenzy, Sadio Mane made a move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis made headlines by paying Bayern Munich a whopping 30 million euros ($32.8 million) for the Senegalese winger.

Mane has since played 33 games for his new team this season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

According to Saudi journalist Khalid bin Abdulaziz, the talented winger is eyeing a return to Europe, with Galatasaray, who had previously shown interest, being a potential destination.

Reports suggest that the club's management is also open to parting ways with Mane, given his recent dip in form.

Despite earning a hefty salary at Al-Nassr, Mane is reportedly willing to return to Europe for a lower wage.

Following the Mane saga, another bombshell from the Saudi Arabian press emerged, this time involving his teammate Anderson Talisca.

According to reports, Fenerbahçe has begun to inquire about the Brazilian midfielder's availability.

Talisca, who recently saw his season cut short due to a muscle injury, is said to be eager to showcase his talents on the European stage once again.

It is rumored that the 30-year-old has been in talks with several European clubs, including Fenerbahçe.

Talisca's contract with Al Nassr runs until 2026, with a buyout clause of around 15 million euros.

However, his current salary of 10 million euros annually at the Saudi club could pose a significant hurdle to any potential transfer.

Nevertheless, rumors suggest that Fenerbahçe are prepared to make significant signings if they qualify for the Champions League next season, indicating a willingness to open their purse strings.