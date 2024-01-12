Türkiye's football scene is set to undergo a cutting-edge transformation as the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) declared the introduction of the Semi-Automatic Offside System in the upcoming matches of the Süper Lig's second half.

In a groundbreaking move, the TFF has decided to embrace the Semi-Automatic Offside System, a technology used in top-tier competitions like the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and Italy's Serie A.

This development marks a significant stride for Turkish football, making it the first European league, after Italy, to adopt this innovative system.

The groundwork for this futuristic initiative has been laid across 20 Süper Lig stadiums.

The installation of the Semi-Automatic Offside System is now complete in these venues, promising a new era for football officiation in Türkiye.

Under the TFF Video Assistant Referee (VAR) adviser Pawel Gill, in collaboration with the Central Referee Board officials and referees, the system has undergone rigorous testing and training.

Its debut is scheduled for the 20th week matches, heralding a technological revolution in the second half of the Süper Lig.

One of the key advantages of this system lies in its ability to expedite offside investigations.

Utilizing 29 different points on the skeletal systems of football players, cameras strategically placed in stadiums capture images that are transmitted to the VAR Center.

This rapid analysis allows the match referee to make informed decisions in a matter of seconds, revolutionizing the efficiency of officiating.

In a strategic partnership with Türk Telekom, the Semi-Automatic Offside System has been seamlessly integrated into the Süper Lig stadiums and the TFF VAR Center.

Leveraging Türk Telekom's robust fiber internet infrastructure and technological expertise, this collaboration represents a crucial step in the digital evolution of Turkish football.

As a long-standing supporter of Turkish football, Türk Telekom continues to play a pivotal role in ushering in digital advancements and embracing cutting-edge technologies.