Turkish Paralympic swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı recently crossed paths with English football sensation Jude Bellingham, creating a moment of mutual admiration between two elite athletes.

Sümeyye, the world and European champion in the women’s 50-meter backstroke S5 category, attended a major sportswear brand event in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

There, the 21-year-old athlete met Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid, as both were invited to participate in the exclusive gathering.

The meeting was celebrated on social media, with Sümeyye sharing photos of their encounter on Instagram. Jude Bellingham followed suit, posting one of the photos on his own account with a caption that read, "A true inspiration – Sümeyye Boyacı."