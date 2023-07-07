Nafia Kuş, the Turkish taekwondo sensation, has set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after her glorious triumph at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan and the 3rd European Games in Poland, where she secured the gold medal.

Determined to replicate her success on the grand Olympic stage, the 28-year-old athlete is tirelessly working toward achieving her ultimate goal.

With a strategic plan to secure the Olympic quota through exceptional performances in upcoming tournaments running until December, she aims to ascend the podium's highest step at the anticipated Paris Games in July next year.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Nafia shared her humble beginnings, recounting how she stumbled upon the world of taekwondo at the tender age of 9 while visiting a local gym to cheer on her friends. It was there that her towering stature caught the attention of the coach, who recognized her potential.

In 2009, Nafia earned her place in the national team and quickly made her mark by securing the second spot in the European Championship, her debut on the international stage.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Servet Tazegül, who secured a historic gold medal in men's taekwondo at the 2012 London Olympics, Nafia aims to etch her name in the annals of women's taekwondo history as the first Turkish athlete to bag Olympic gold.

She acknowledged the arduous path she must tread, noting three pivotal tournaments on her journey.

These events, featuring the world's top 32 athletes, will determine the Olympic quota in December.

In preparation for the grand stage, Nafia and her teammates are undergoing rigorous training at the national team camp, driven by a collective belief in their potential for greatness.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the president, the Minister of Youth and Sports, the federation, her club Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and her family for their unwavering support throughout her remarkable journey.

Their unyielding encouragement has propelled her forward, instilling a burning desire to proudly wave the Turkish flag in every arena along with the resonant notes of Türkiye's national anthem.