Galatasaray and Turkish national team veteran Arda Turan, who also played for European giants like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, retired from football on Monday.
The 35-year-old issued an emotional message on YouTube to announce his retirement from the sport.
"I want to start by telling you a secret. I fell in love with football. Then I threw myself on the street and the rest came." said Turan, who discussed his career in detail in the message.
He thanked all the people, particularly former Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim, who played an important role in his career.
Turan started his senior career with the Lions in the 2005/06 season, making his mark in Turkish football over five seasons.
He then moved to Spanish giant Atletico Madrid in 2011, making 128 appearances in total. He scored a total of 14 goals for the La Liga side over four seasons.
Turan then made a dream move to the Catalan giant Barcelona. However, he struggled for form there making only 36 appearances over five seasons.
The midfielder eventually returned to Turkey representing Galatasaray and Başakşehir over the past few seasons.
Turan also made 100 appearances for the Turkish national team scoring 17 goals in a 16-year career with the Crescent-Stars.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.