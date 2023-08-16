In the heart of Şırnak, a national athlete, Mikail Al, is sculpting his destiny amid sweat and dreams with determination and hard work.

The stage is set for an electrifying clash of talents at the upcoming Para Athletics World Championships and the much-anticipated 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in France, and Mikail Al is preparing to leave a mark.

Mikail, 23, hailing from Şırnak but now a proud member of the Diyarbakır Visually Impaired Sports Club, has thundered through barriers and conquered adversities.

The shimmering spotlight of his achievements beams most brilliantly after he clinched a spot to represent Türkiye at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

He clocked a remarkable 4 minutes and 1.50 seconds in the men's 1500 meters T13 category at France's Para Athletics World Championships in July, securing his golden ticket to the grandest sporting event of them all.

Yet, Mikail's journey transcends mere athletic excellence; it is a tale of courage and resilience that reaches its zenith under a backdrop of heart-wrenching tragedy.

In 2004 there was an explosion in the Uzunova village in the Kulp district of Diyarbakır, a life-altering experience that robbed him of an eye and his left arm.

The very explosive that he encountered while tending to his flock as a shepherd turned his world upside down.

But out of those ashes of adversity emerged an unwavering spirit that refused to be shackled.

Under Mehmet Nesim Öner, Mikail has been sculpting his body and mind, relentlessly training to claim a medal at the Para Athletics World Championships and the forthcoming 2024 Paralympic Games.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Mikail laid bare his ambitions – to embody the essence of Diyarbakır and Türkiye on the grandest stage of them all.

Reflecting on his 4th position in the World Championship, he attributed his narrow miss to the challenges of the last 30 meters.

Nevertheless, his triumph was unmarred; he clinched the Olympic quota, a passport to the Olympics looming on the horizon.

Fire courses through Mikail's veins, stoked by the unwavering belief of those around him.

An echo of determination resounds in his words as he said: "Two colossal competitions await next year. I am relentless in my pursuit of the medal podium at both the World Championships and the Olympics. The pinnacle is mine to seize – the gold, the first place, I hunger for them and will leave no stone unturned. This term, I will forge an even fiercer version of myself."

Öner, the coach of Diyarbakir Visually Impaired Sports Club, resonates with Mikail's aspirations.

Their shared dream involves not just one, but two coveted medals, first at the World Championship, and then at the Olympics.

Öner harked back to Mikail's prior representation of Türkiye at the 2012 Olympics.