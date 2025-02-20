The Turkish women's national football team is gearing up to make a statement as they kick off their UEFA Women’s Nations League B campaign on Friday.

The Crescent Stars face a tough away clash against the Republic of Ireland, aiming to secure a point – or three – in their Group 2 opener.

Coach Necla Güngör Kırağası, ever confident, believes her team has the firepower to upset the Irish.

From their training base at Riva’s Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp, Kırağası shared her thoughts on the challenge ahead.

"Playing Ireland on their turf presents both an advantage and a challenge," she said. "We’re used to rising to the occasion against top teams early on. Ireland is a powerhouse – athletic, aggressive, and physical. But we have technical skill and tactical discipline. We’ll stick to our plan and fight hard for a result."

The pressure is on for Türkiye, with Friday’s match followed by a crucial home game against Greece at Pendik Stadium on Tuesday.

It is a pivotal start to a campaign that could define the future of the rapidly developing Turkish women's football scene.

Golden era

Kırağası, who has built a reputation as a forward-thinking coach, sees the current moment as transformative for women’s football in Türkiye.

"We’re in the midst of something special," she said, beaming with pride. "From grassroots to elite levels, we’re building something that’s both exciting and sustainable. The global growth of women’s football is undeniable, and Türkiye deserves a seat at the table."

The numbers reflect that growth, with the game’s popularity soaring both on the field and off it.

But Kırağası is far from complacent. "We’ve made incredible strides, but there’s more to do," she said. "The Nations League is our chance to gain experience, sharpen our identity, and continue pushing forward."

Dreams beyond the pitch

Kırağası’s vision extends beyond victories and accolades.

"My first dream is to lead this team to the European Championship," she said. "The second is more personal: I want every girl in Türkiye to kick a football, just once. It’s not just about coaching; it’s about empowering girls, on the field and in life."

Her dream is already taking shape.

Five years ago, Kırağası launched initiatives to expand the player pool, starting with grassroots events that attracted 50 girls.

Today, thanks to projects like "New Generation on the Field" – supported by a growing network of sponsors – Türkiye is connecting with 400 young athletes at a time.

"It’s a game-changer," Kırağası said. "But we need to do more. Girls should have access to football schools and club academies. Big clubs are starting to invest in women’s football, and their youth teams are thriving. The future looks bright."

Facing Ireland

Friday’s game against Ireland is no easy feat. The Irish are known for their aggressive, high-energy style, making them formidable opponents. But Kırağası believes her team is ready for the challenge. "We have the tools to compete," she said. "It’s all about executing our game plan and seizing the moment."