Turkish women's national football team goalkeeper Selda Akgöz is rallying fans as they gear up for a historic clash against Ukraine in the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship playoffs.

The pivotal matches will take place on Oct. 25 and 29, with the first match hosted at Esenler Erok Stadium.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Akgöz emphasized the importance of fan support for the opening match, stating, "Our preparations are going exceptionally well. We've really missed each other, and we’re getting ready beautifully. We can't wait for Oct. 25. I know our supporters will stand by us because we truly need their support. This is a historic match, and we want them with us to celebrate this moment together."

The fact that the second match is scheduled for Oct. 29, coinciding with Türkiye's Republic Day, adds special significance. "We are the women of the Republic, and it’s time to showcase our strength," Akgöz remarked. "For now, our focus is on Oct. 25. I want to concentrate on that match before thinking about the second one. We need to take it step by step."

Playing for Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi Fomget, Akgöz also highlighted her ties to teammates on the Ukrainian national team, many of whom are affected by the ongoing conflict in their country.

"Some of my teammates from Ukraine are still facing challenges back home," she said. "We are all preparing diligently. Everything will be determined on match day, and we can’t wait to get on the field. We’re excited to advance to the next round."

Should Türkiye eliminate Ukraine, they will face either Belgium or Greece in the second playoff round.

"Our priority is Ukraine," Akgöz said. "Once we finish that match, we will focus on our next opponents. We’ll watch their games to strategize or continue with our own style."

Reflecting on the team's recent success, Akgöz expressed her optimism: "We moved up from League C to League B without conceding a single goal. We faced tough opponents, but we overcame them and secured our spot. We’re playing in the playoffs now, something that hasn’t happened in years. I've been part of the national team for a long time, and we're in an incredibly positive phase. I believe this success will continue. For now, we must focus on these two matches against Ukraine, and then we’ll plan for what comes next."