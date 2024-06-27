Türkiye's national football team edged out the Czechia 2-1, securing second place and a spot in the last 16 on Wednesday.

This victory marked a historic achievement for Türkiye, who had not seen such success in years.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella, speaking at the post-match press conference, hailed the team's remarkable feat and expressed his gratitude to both the players and the fans.

"Our team emerged as the youngest to advance from the group stage. Türkiye has long awaited this triumph. I extend my thanks to my team and our supporters. Now, we have a new goal ahead. Today, we want to celebrate and savor this victory," Montella said.

Montella emphasized the unity and resilience of his squad.

"We played with an extra man, and while we could have leveraged that more, we managed to secure the win. Even when the score was leveled, we fought back. Despite a foul on our goalkeeper leading to a goal, we stayed strong. We've been under pressure for days, and this success highlights our hard work and unity. We've faced undeserved criticism but overcame it, which is gratifying. Pressure doesn’t bother me; it’s part of the game," he added.

The Italian coach reflected on the emotional weight lifted off their shoulders after the decisive second goal.

"We celebrated with immense joy. Lifting the burden of group qualification felt incredible. While the journey was tough, it's the challenges that make the game beautiful," Montella said.

He also praised Hakan Çalhanoğlu's stunning goal, calling it a rare feat.

"Hakan's goal was phenomenal. Few players globally can strike the ball with such precision and power," he noted.

Montella addressed the issue of yellow cards handed out toward the end of the match, particularly to Çalhanoğlu.

"Hakan received a yellow card despite not committing a foul, and he will miss the next match. I was concerned about further bookings, especially with Arda. Samet's yellow card was also questionable. We aimed to avoid unnecessary cautions," he said.

Highlighting Barış Alper Yılmaz's versatility, Montella said, "Barış is a fantastic player who can excel in multiple positions. His speed and skills make him invaluable across the field."

Looking ahead to the next match against Austria, Montella stressed the importance of managing emotions.

"At this level, no match is easy. Austria topped a tough group, showcasing their organization and physical prowess. We need to be better in possession and control our emotions. Our young team has achieved remarkable results, and this experience will help us handle pressure better," he added.

Barış Alper Yılmaz, named Man of the Match, shared his thoughts. "I'm happy to be recognized, but winning was the priority. My focus is always on contributing to the team, regardless of my position. We are not seeking revenge; we are progressing step by step. Our initial goal was to advance from the group, and we've accomplished that. Now, we set new targets. Austria will be a tough opponent, but our generation is talented and ready for the challenge," he concluded.